Left Menu

Indian border state withdraws order barring shelter for those fleeing Myanmar

An Indian border state has withdrawn an order to refuse food and shelter to people from Myanmar fleeing bloodshed, two officials told Reuters on Tuesday, after the measure drew fierce public criticism. More than 1,000 people, including Myanmar policemen and their families, have crossed into India since late February, most of them into the northeastern state of Mizoram, where the local government and civil society groups have supported them.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:02 IST
Indian border state withdraws order barring shelter for those fleeing Myanmar

An Indian border state has withdrawn an order to refuse food and shelter to people from Myanmar fleeing bloodshed, two officials told Reuters on Tuesday, after the measure drew fierce public criticism.

More than 1,000 people, including Myanmar policemen and their families, have crossed into India since late February, most of them into the northeastern state of Mizoram, where the local government and civil society groups have supported them. After people tried crossing into a second Indian state, Manipur, last week, the state government there told five districts bordering Myanmar to turn them away.

"District Administration should not open any camps to provide food and shelter," said the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters. "People trying to enter/seek refuge should be politely turned away," it said.

India's federal government had previously asked local authorities to stop the influx from Myanmar and deport anybody who had crossed over. But two federal government officials said on Tuesday the Manipur directive had been withdrawn on Monday. The order, issued on March 26, had come under heavy criticism.

"Beyond shame!" said Shivshankar Menon, India's former National Security Advisor, said on Twitter, reacting to a copy of the initial order circulating on social media. Three Myanmar nationals have undergone treatment for gunshot wounds and other injuries in Manipur's capital Imphal since March 26, a senior doctor said.

"They had firearm injuries," Dr Lokeshwar Singh, Medical Superintendent of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences told Reuters, adding they were stable. More than 500 people have been killed in Myanmar since Feb. 1, when the country's powerful military staged a coup and deposed the civilian government, triggering a wave of protests.

Manipur and Mizoram are among the four Indian states that share a porous frontier with Myanmar, allowing for easy movement of people and goods. Refugees escaping the military crackdown on Myanmar's pro-democracy protesters have also begun fleeing to Thailand.

The government there has said people would be accepted on humanitarian grounds, but a Thai official on the border, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the army was still sending most back because it was deemed safe on the other side. Nevertheless, more than a dozen people were allowed to cross into Thailand on Tuesday for medical treatment, Reuters witnesses said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi wants OPEC+ to extend oil cuts into June, source says

Saudi Arabia is prepared to support extending oil cuts by OPEC and its allies into June and is also ready to prolong its own voluntary cuts to boost prices amid a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns, a source briefed on the matter said on Mon...

DGCA approves 18,843 flights per week for summer schedule

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said it has approved 18,843 flights per week from 108 airports for the summer schedule, which begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October.The number of flights for this years ...

Annapurna Finance raises USD 30 mn from Nuveen Global, others

Microlender Annapurna Finance on Tuesday announced that it has raised USD 30 million in a fresh funding round led by impact investor Nuveen Global Impact Strategy.The funding will help it expand credit portfolio to women borrowers under the...

Sensex zooms 1,128 points, IT and metals join bull bandwagon

Equity benchmark indices were on upswing through the trading session on Tuesday and closed nearly 2.5 per cent higher with IT, metals, pharma and FMCG stocks witnessing substantial gains. The BSE SP Sensex closed 1,128 points or 2.3 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021