Japan, Indonesia sign agreement on transfer of defence equipment, technology

Japan and Indonesia signed an agreement on Tuesday on the transfer of defence equipment and technology during "2+2" talks between their ministers of defence and foreign affairs held in Tokyo.

Japan, which ended a decades-old ban on overseas arms sales in 2014 to help strengthen the nation's military and lower the cost of home-built military equipment, has been in talks with Jakarta and other Southeast Asian nations on deals to allow such exports.

