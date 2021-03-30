Hiran murder: NIA custody of 2 accused extended till April 7

A special court here on Tuesday extended till April 7 the NIA custody of a suspended policeman and a bookie in connection with the agency's probe into the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Hiran, a Thane resident, was in possession of an SUV which was later found with explosives near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai on February 25.

The body of Hiran was found in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested suspended constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor in this connection earlier this month.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took the duo into its custody last week.

They were on Tuesday produced before special NIA judge P R Sitre, who extended their custody to the central agency till April 7 for further probe into the case.

The probe agency told the court that their custody was required to find the motive behind the killing of Hiran.

The case was initially probe by the Maharashtra ATS, but it was later taken over by the NIA.

The NIA is also probing the case of the bomb scare outside Ambani's residence and hasarrested Mumbai police's assistant police inspector Sachin Waze.

The central probe agency earlier told the court that both the cases were connected.

Waze is in the NIA's custody till April 3.

