Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests drug peddler with Rs 40 lakh heroin

The Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police arrested a drug peddler and seized heroin worth Rs 40 lakhs from his possession in the Peera Garhi area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:21 IST
Delhi Police arrests drug peddler with Rs 40 lakh heroin
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police arrested a drug peddler and seized heroin worth Rs 40 lakhs from his possession in the Peera Garhi area. The drug peddler has been identified as Vakil Ahmad, a resident of Badayun district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the Narcotics Squad, following an anonymous tip regarding the delivery of heroin, nabbed the accused when he came to deliver the narcotics to some clients. A case has been registered at Nangloi Police station under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An investigation to find out the chain of drug supply is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's high time for us to revive the past: Gokulam Kerala FC CEO

A powerhouse of Indian football, Kerala had been sleeping for two decades and it was high time to revive the past, said Gokulam Kerala FC CEO Ashok Kumar after his team clinched their maiden I-League title.Gokulam Kerala FC on Saturday lift...

NEI to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for its 2,800 employees

National Engineering Industries NEI, part of USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, on Tuesday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its 2,800 employees and their immediate family members.In the current phase of vacci...

McCain Foods Partners with WNS for F&A Transformation

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM solutions, today announced it has partnered with McCain Foods, a global lea...

Divided Catalan separatists fail to form regional government

Catalonias separatist parties on Tuesday failed to agree on forming a coalition government in the northeastern Spanish region, raising the prospect of a snap election if no candidate manages to convince a parliamentary majority in two month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021