Traders killed during armed clash in Pak: Police

Three traders were killed and several others injured in a armed clash that erupted between groups here over collection of funds, police said on Tuesday.

Police said a heavy exchange of fire with automatic weapons between the two trader groups created panic and stampede-like situation in Shah Alam market, one of the busiest commercial area of Lahore. “The issue of collecting funds for maintenance of the market led to the armed clash that resulted in killing of three traders and injuries to as many passersby,” a senior police official said. The official said the exchange of fire resulted in injuries to six persons. The condition of one injured is stated to be critical. The Shah Alam Market observed strike following the incident and demanded the government arrest the culprits.

