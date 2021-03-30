Coal scam alleged mastermind Anup Majhi appears before CBI in Kolkata

Anup Majhi aka Lala, the alleged mastermind of the illegal coal smuggling scam in West Bengal on Tuesday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its Kolkata office for questioning.

Majhi was asked to appear before the agency at 11 am today at the agency's Nizam Palace Office in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the CBI had interrogated Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir. The agency also interrogated Gambhir's husband and father-in-law in connection with the coal scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)