Left Menu

My conscience is clear: Mistry on SC ruling on Tata tussle

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:42 IST
My conscience is clear: Mistry on SC ruling on Tata tussle
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cyrus P Mistry, former Tata Group chairman who lost a long-drawn legal battle in Supreme Court last week, on Tuesday said though he is personally disappointed with the ruling, his "conscience is clear" as he still believes the direction that he took to take the group to was with full conviction and sans any malafide intentions.

In a statement Mistry, who served as chairman of the salt-to-software conglomerate from December 27, 2012, to October 24, 2016, when he was unceremoniously sacked in a board room coup, said his conscience was clear and he sleeps with a clear conscience. "Over the past four years, I've had the opportunity to reflect on my actions and on whether I could have handled the generational change in leadership better. "In hindsight, while I may have had many imperfections, I have no doubt or erosion of conviction about the direction I chose, the integrity behind my actions and their consequences," he continued in the statement which did not mention his next move on exiting his 18.37 per cent stake in the group.

He said, although personally as a minority shareholder in the group, he is disappointed with the outcome of the case, he is grateful for the opportunity to sever the Tata Group as chairman.

Thanking his team members "who all were bound together by the common value system embedded by the founders into the Tata Group," he said he will be eternally grateful for the fact that he got an opportunity to serve as the chairman of the iconic institution.

He said his effort from day one was to ensure that the group, that was undergoing a generational change in leadership, had "a robust board-driven system of decision making and governance that is larger than any one individual… to enable directors on various boards to discharge their fiduciary duties without fear or favour, while still ensuring that shareholder views are reflected in strategy and actions." It continues to be my belief that it is by such a model, that one would protect value for all stakeholders in Tata Sons and its various group companies, he added.

Admitting that he will no longer be able to influence the direction of governance of the group directly (having resigned from the board during the pendency of the case), I hope that the issues I have raised will cause deeper reflection and influence individuals concerned to catalyse change.

On March 26, the apex court set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Mistry as the Tata Group chairman ending the over four-year long legal battle. The apex court bench led by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, also dismissed a plea of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group seeking separation of ownership interests in Tata Sons in which they hold 18.37 per cent stake now.

The top court had, on January 10, 2020, granted interim relief to the Tata Group by staying NCLAT order of December 18, 2019, by which Mistry was restored as the chairman of the conglomerate.

The SP Group had earlier valued its holding in the Tatas at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. However, during the hearing before the apex court, the Tatas had, on December 8, said the valuation of the 18.37 per cent shares of the SP Group in Tata Sons was between Rs 70,000 crore and Rs 80,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's high time for us to revive the past: Gokulam Kerala FC CEO

A powerhouse of Indian football, Kerala had been sleeping for two decades and it was high time to revive the past, said Gokulam Kerala FC CEO Ashok Kumar after his team clinched their maiden I-League title.Gokulam Kerala FC on Saturday lift...

NEI to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for its 2,800 employees

National Engineering Industries NEI, part of USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, on Tuesday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its 2,800 employees and their immediate family members.In the current phase of vacci...

McCain Foods Partners with WNS for F&A Transformation

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM solutions, today announced it has partnered with McCain Foods, a global lea...

Divided Catalan separatists fail to form regional government

Catalonias separatist parties on Tuesday failed to agree on forming a coalition government in the northeastern Spanish region, raising the prospect of a snap election if no candidate manages to convince a parliamentary majority in two month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021