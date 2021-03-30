Left Menu

Palau president visits Taiwan despite Chinese pressure

Tsai was reelected last year to a second four-year term.Taiwan still enjoys strong U.S. support, however, and the Trump administration last year sent the highest-level U.S. government delegation since the U.S. switched relations from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:51 IST
Palau president visits Taiwan despite Chinese pressure

The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the U.S. ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan.

Palau President Surangel Whipps said during a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen that he and his delegation “feel like home when we are here.'' In her welcoming statement, Tsai noted Whipps was the first foreign leader to visit Taiwan since the beginning of the pandemic and said a travel bubble established between the two sides would be a “model for safe two-way travel that has been closely watched not just by our own people but also by the entire world.” China has banned its citizens from visiting Palau, but Taiwan has responded by introducing a travel bubble between the two that will allow visitors to avoid being quarantined.

The presence on the trip of the U.S. ambassador to Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, was a further sign of Washington's support for Taiwan, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations between the two.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under Beijing's control by force if deemed necessary and it has worked to internationally isolate the island.

Taiwan has just 15 formal diplomatic allies but operates a network of trade offices around the world that act as de-facto embassies, including in the United States, Japan and most other major nations.

China has blocked Taiwan's participation in international organizations including the United Nations and sought to scupper the island's relationships with other countries by threatening to withdraw its own diplomatic presence and economic support.

In Beijing Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying repeated China's opposition to formal exchanges between Taiwan and the U.S.

“We hope the U.S will pay great attention to China's concerns and act prudently on the issue of Taiwan so as to avoid further damage to China-U.S. relations,” Hua told reporters at a daily briefing.

Chinese warplanes have increasingly been entering Taiwan's southern airspace, with 10 aircraft reporting flying through the area on Monday. China has also protested over an agreement to boost cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwanese coast guards that follows visits by U.S. Cabinet officials to Taiwan and new sales of warplanes and other defensive equipment.

Beijing severed direct contacts with Taiwan's government after the election of Tsai and her independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party administration in 2016. Tsai was reelected last year to a second four-year term.

Taiwan still enjoys strong U.S. support, however, and the Trump administration last year sent the highest-level U.S. government delegation since the U.S. switched relations from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRICES-BULLION-CLOSE

BULLION CLOSING INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 63713.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 44217.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 44395.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 3...

It's high time for us to revive the past: Gokulam Kerala FC CEO

A powerhouse of Indian football, Kerala had been sleeping for two decades and it was high time to revive the past, said Gokulam Kerala FC CEO Ashok Kumar after his team clinched their maiden I-League title.Gokulam Kerala FC on Saturday lift...

NEI to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for its 2,800 employees

National Engineering Industries NEI, part of USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, on Tuesday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its 2,800 employees and their immediate family members.In the current phase of vacci...

McCain Foods Partners with WNS for F&A Transformation

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM solutions, today announced it has partnered with McCain Foods, a global lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021