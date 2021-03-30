Thane: 2 minors detained for series of motorcycle thefts

Two minors have been detained in connection with a probe into motorcycle thefts in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of March 21 and 22, motorcycles were stolen in Bhiwandi, Kalwa, Naupada and other parts of Thane, after which a Crime Branch team began probe, Unit I Senior Inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

''We got a tip off about the gang involved and managed to detain two juveniles from Kalyan. We seized motorcycles and other items worth Rs 5.82 lakh from them. They are also involved in offences like housebreaking and attack on a police party. Further probe is underway,'' he added.

