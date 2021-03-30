DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 30

For other diaries, please see:

------------------------------------------------------------------ This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------------ TUESDAY, MARCH 30

** SARAJEVO - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visits Bosnia. ** ISTANBUL - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, Council of Europe President of Parliamentary Assembly Rik Daems then Erdogan will chair to National Security Council - 1100 GMT. ** BAGHDAD - French President Emmanuel Macron meets the president of Kurdistan region in Iraq Nechirvan Barzani for a working lunch - 1100 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks about the global economic outlook for this year and next, ahead of next week's release of new forecasts during the virtual spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank - 1500 GMT. ** TASHKENT – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will make official visit to Uzbekistan (TO Mar. 31)

** DUSHANBE – Foreign ministers of India S.Jaishankar and Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi will participate in a key meeting on Afghanistan, to be held in Dushanbe. ** MOSCOW - Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov will make a working visit to Russia (To April 2). ** BEIJING – Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will make a two-day trip to Fujian, China (To Mar 31). DUSHANBE - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Tajikistan for talks with Tajik officials and a ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (Final Day). DUSHANBE – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is scheduled to visit Tajikistan (To Mar. 31). RIYADH/ANKARA/TEHRAN/ABU DHABI/MANAMA/MUSCAT - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and working visit to Oman (Final Day). ATHENS - EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson will visit Greece (Final Day).

TAIPEI - Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. visits Taiwan. (To Apr. 1) BRUSSELS - The European Commission hosts the fifth Brussels Conference in virtual format on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region." (Final Day) MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino attends Foreign Policy Council meeting - 0930 GMT. TOKYO - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto visiting Tokyo hold 2+2 meeting with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi. CARACAS - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will visit Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

TASHKENT - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to Uzbekistan to meet President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. MILAN - Online conference on hydrogen with Italy's Energy Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani and the CEOs of Enel, Eni, Snam, Italgas, and others - 0730 GMT. BRUNEI - 25th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ Meeting via videoconference.

BRUNEI - 7th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

** BEIJING – Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin will visit China (To April 2). CAIRO - Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Egypt. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for employment Nicolas Schmit speaks on the EU action plan to implement the European Pillar of Social Rights at online event - 1600 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APR. 1

** BUDAPEST – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet for talks in Budapest. GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), and European Council President Charles Michel to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and proposal for an international treaty.

GENEVA - French Economy Minister Bruno Lemaire meets with WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Keynote speech of EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen at the German Symposium - 1100 GMT. VIENNA - 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APR. 2

GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day. BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 39th anniversary of start of Falklands war. GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds a news conference on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 4 GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 6

ANKARA – The Presidents of the European Council Charles Michel and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. TRIPOLI - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has announced that he would visit Libya (to April 7).

GREENLAND - Greenland holds general election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

** WASHINGTON DC - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass speak at the IMF / World Bank 2021 Spring meetings. GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ** WASHINGTON DC - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, FED Chairman Jerome Powell, and WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speak on the global economy at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between Russia and the United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 9 WASHINGTON D.C. - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings (to April 11). WASHINGTON - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden SAMOA - Samoan Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 10 SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 11th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 11

FRANCE – 10th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 10th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war.

CHILE - Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile. ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 12 ** DUBLIN - EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni speaks at Irish conference - 0900 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Turkey. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on the "EU Agenda to tackle organized crime (2021-2025)" and on a new "EU strategy towards the eradication of trafficking in human beings." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 15

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 108th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 16

VATICAN CITY – 94th birthday of Pope Benedict. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Apr. 17)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 18

CAPE VERDE - Cape Verde holds legislative election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 20 UNITED STATES - 11th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 95th birthday. PARIS – 60th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on a communication on a climate change mitigation and adaptation taxonomy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on the review of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. BRUSSELS - European Commission digital chief Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on artificial intelligence and on "A trusted and secure European e-ID." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day. PORTUGAL - Informal meeting of energy ministers - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 23 GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 26 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2021 (to May 2). NEW DELHI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be visiting India. It will be his first visit abroad since the UK left the European Union. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe." - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 23rd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – 10th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 30 Djibouti - President election.

BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections. CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 4 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 6

SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 10 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 17 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT

WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30) BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18 LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21).

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 23

CYPRUS - Cypriot House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly election.

