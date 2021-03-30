Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contracts in various businesses

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has won significant contracts including an order for the construction of a bridge on the river Ganga in Bihar.

The company did not specify the exact value of the contracts but as per its specification, a significant contract ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

''...The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an EPC (engineering procurement and construction) order to construct a New Four-lane Bridge (parallel to the existing Vikramshila Setu) ... including approaches across river Ganga on the newly declared NH-131B at Bhagalpur in the state of Bihar,'' the company said in a statement.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months, it said.

The company said its Water & Effluent Treatment business has bagged a design, build and operate order from Municipal Corporation, Amritsar for engineering, procurement & construction of bulk water supply system in the city of Amritsar.

The project is part of the Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP) and is funded by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the lending arm of the World Bank Group.

The project aims to migrate from rapidly depleting and contaminated decentralized groundwater sources to a centralized surface water source to supply potable water to the city, to achieve sustainability, the company said.

The project is designed to cater to safe and potable drinking water to the 22 lakh population in the city. This is the third drinking water supply project bagged during the year from Punjab, the statement said.

Besides, the company said its Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured an order from a prestigious client to construct a Commercial Office Space at Gurgaon with a built-up area of 1.2 Mn sq ft.

The factory's arm of the business has secured an order from a leading Indian paint manufacturer to construct a Paint Manufacturing Plant in Sandila, UP, it said.

Earlier, the construction arm of the company had won significant contracts in Odisha and Rajasthan.

''... The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured EPC orders from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Odisha to execute individual Rural Water Supply Projects in the Kendrapada & Khorda Districts of Odisha,'' the company has said in a statement.

The scope of work includes design & construction of Intake structures, 4 Water Treatment Plants of a cumulative capacity of 105 MLD (million liters per day), a booster pumping station, and associated electromechanical & instrumentation works including measuring the input and output of the quantity and quality of water at each level, it has said.

Besides, the factories arm of Buildings & Factories Business has secured an order from a leading Cement Manufacturer in India to construct a 10,000 TPD Integrated Cement Plant in Pali, Rajasthan.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

