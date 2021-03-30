Left Menu

Woman found unconscious on roadside with still born baby

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:51 IST
A woman was found unconscious on a roadside here with a still born baby near her, police said on Tuesday.

Police reached the spot after they were informed about it by emergency ambulance service personnel and she was immediately shifted to a premier government hospital.

The woman was not in a position to speak and further details would be known only when she was ready to give some information, they said.

The government's women welfare personnel were also attending to her, they said, adding efforts were on to ascertain her identity.

Meanwhile, media reports said the woman had gone to a health centre on Monday morning, where she was given some painkillers for her injury and that she later delivered the baby on the roadside near the health centre.

A video of the woman lying on the roadside has since gone viral.

