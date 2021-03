Divided Catalan separatists fail to form regional government

Catalonia's separatist parties on Tuesday failed to agree on forming a coalition government in the northeastern Spanish region, raising the prospect of a snap election if no candidate manages to convince a parliamentary majority in two months.

The leader from leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya Pere Aragones did not get the support from rival center-right separatist Junts in parliament, leaving him short of votes to be the new regional head.

