One dead, four injured in clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar during Holi revelry

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:02 IST
One person was beaten to death and four others injured in a clash between two groups during Holi celebrations in the district here, police said on Tuesday.

The fight took place in Tejalheda village under Chapar police station area on Monday, they said.

The deceased was identified as Ravi (30). Police registered a case against three people -- Ankul, Sachin and Rakesh -- who are all absconding. The injured persons are not yet identified.

The trouble started when accused Sachin confronted Ravi that later snowballed into a violent clash in which batons were also used.

In another incident, three people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sangita (50), Sagar (21) and Monu (26) who were killed in these accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

