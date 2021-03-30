Boy drowns in Yamuna river in UP

An eight-year-old boy drowned in the Yamuna river here after he slipped into deep waters while taking a bath, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Lasda village under Pailani police station area here on Monday evening, they said.

Bharat, his brother Daani (6) and sister Maani (10) had gone to take a bath in the river after playing Holi and all of them slipped into deep waters, Station House Officer Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

Alerted by the children's cries for help, locals managed to save Daani and Maani but Bharat drowned. His body was later fished out from the river, he said.

The body is being sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

