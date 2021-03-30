Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian military buildup threatens its security Russia is building up armed forces near Ukraine's borders in a threat to the country's security, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak said on Tuesday, accusing Moscow of pursuing an "aggressive policy" towards Kyiv.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Exclusive: India extends shelf life of AstraZeneca vaccine - document, source

India's drug regulator has allowed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be used for up to nine months from its manufacture date, as opposed to the prescribed six months, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and a source. The approval, given to a licensed version of the drug made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and exported to dozens of countries, could help health authorities minimise vaccine wastage and better plan their inoculation programmes. China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. As turmoil deepens, Haitians fear democracy is slipping away

Haiti emerged from the brutal and dynastic Duvalier dictatorship to democracy 35 years ago. Now, many Haitians fear a return to autocracy as President Jovenel Moise has been steadily amassing power. The banana exporter-turned-politician has been governing by decree for more than a year since the Caribbean nation failed to hold elections in late 2019 due to political gridlock and violent unrest. Ukraine says Russian military buildup threatens its security

Russia is building up armed forces near Ukraine's borders in a threat to the country's security, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak said on Tuesday, accusing Moscow of pursuing an "aggressive policy" towards Kyiv. In remarks to parliament, Khomchak also accused pro-Moscow separatists of systematically violating a ceasefire in the conflict in eastern Ukraine agreed in July 2020. Where is my aunt? Kids separated from relatives at the border strain U.S. shelters

Ten-year-old Leonardo had not seen his mother in years. His hope, as he set out from Guatemala with his aunt and her young daughter, was that they would all be able to reunite with his mother, Emiliana, in California together. Instead on Feb. 23, he descended an escalator in the Los Angeles airport for the long-awaited reunion alone. After Emiliana finally embraced her son with tears streaming down her face, Leonardo's first question was: "Why aren't Aunt Rosa and my cousin here?" Analysis: Inter-Korean missile race may leave North Korea with tactical nuclear weapons

North Korea has surged ahead during recent years in an inter-Korean arms race that has led to a proliferation of short-range missiles on the peninsula and left Pyongyang closer than ever to deploying tactical nuclear weapons. North Korea's years-long quest to develop precision missiles capable of evading detection and striking targets in South Korea has accelerated in the wake of the country's 2018 self-imposed moratorium on testing its larger intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). It's never too late to learn, says 50-year-old Nigerian school pupil

Shade Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. Donning the pink dress and bonnet that make up her uniform, she joins hundreds of similarly dressed pupils at a school in Ilorin, in Nigeria's western Kwara state. London police acted appropriately over murdered woman's vigil -watchdog

London police acted appropriately at a vigil to a murdered woman earlier this month, an independent watchdog said on Tuesday, after the force was criticised for a heavy-handed approach which saw mourners dragged away by officers. The murder of Sarah Everard, 33, sparked a huge outpouring of grief and dismay in Britain at the failure of police and wider society to tackle violence against women. Outside pressure builds again on Myanmar junta as death toll tops 500

Myanmar faced growing criticism on Tuesday over a surge in violence against opponents of military rule that killed more than 140 people in one day, with a new offer to help promote dialogue by neighbours alarmed by the crisis. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, detaining her and reimposing military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy. Divided Catalan separatists fail to form regional government

Catalonia's separatist parties on Tuesday failed to agree on forming a coalition government in the northeastern Spanish region, raising the prospect of a snap election if no candidate manages to attract a parliamentary majority in two months. On paper, the leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), centre-right Junts in parliament and far-left CUP obtained enough votes in a regional election in February to rule together.

