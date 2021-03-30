Left Menu

Ready for trial in Dabholkar, Pansare cases: CBI, SIT to HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:40 IST
Ready for trial in Dabholkar, Pansare cases: CBI, SIT to HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation and Special Investigating Team of Maharashtra CID told Bombay High Court on Tuesday that they were ready for trial in the killings of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the CBI, and senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, who appeared for the SIT, said both the agencies had sought an interim stay on the trial in both cases in 2016.

The agencies had objected to the framing of charges at the time since the CBI, which was investigating the Dabholkar case, was awaiting forensic reports on the bullets recovered from the scene of the both the killings.

The special court had granted a stay at the time and the stay was extended from time to time.

ASG Singh and advocate Mundargi said the stay had been vacated subsequently, and this morning they had withdrawn their applications through which they had sought the stay.

''We are ready for framing of charges and the beginning of trial in both the cases,'' ASG Singh said, while advocate Mundargi made the same statement on behalf of the SIT, which is investigating the Pansare case.

On March 12, the bench had asked both the agencies to make a clear statement on when they were likely to complete their probe into both the cases.

At the time, HC had also asked how was it that the trial in the killing of rationalist MM Kalburgi had begun in Karnataka while investigations in the Pansare and Dabholkar cases were yet to be completed, even though the incident in Karnataka took place much later than the ones in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, ASG Singh told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale that the court in Karnataka was only hearing some related miscellaneous applications, and that the charge sheet in the (Kalburgi) case was yet to be filed.

Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune while on a morning walk.

Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries on February 20.

Kalburgi was shot dead in Karnataka on August 30, 2015.

The agencies probing the three cases have said in court on previous occasions that these had some common links and accused persons.

Bombay HC has been hearing petitions filed by the kin of Dabholkar and Pansare seeking that the court monitor the probe into both cases.

On Tuesday, the petitioners' counsel, Abhay Nevagi, said that in the Pansare case, of the 12 accused persons, 10 had been arrested and two were still absconding.

Nevagi said while the agencies were ready for trial, the SIT must be directed to continue with its investigation and make attempts to arrest the absconding accused.

HC said it was given the agencies would continue with their probe if accused remained absconding even as the trial began.

HC is likely to hear the plea further on April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea to face Porto in Champions League in neutral Spain

Chelsea and Porto will play both legs of the Champions League quarterfinals in neutral Spain because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.UEFA said Tuesday the Ramn Snchez-Pizjun Stadium in Seville will stage the games...

JKPCC chief, several Congress workers briefly detained in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee JKPCC president G A Mir was detained on Tuesday along with senior party leaders and workers during a protest against the hike in prices of petrol and other essential commodities in Rajouri distri...

Motor racing-Tsunoda best F1 rookie in years, says Brawn

Formula Ones motorsport managing director Ross Brawn has hailed Yuki Tsunoda as the best rookie in years after the Japanese scored points on his debut in Bahrain last Sunday.The former Ferrari technical director who also ran the Honda, Braw...

JSW Steel shares gain 5 pc after Bhushan Power deal completion

Shares of JSW Steel on Tuesday gained 5 per cent after the company said it has paid Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors of Bhushan Power Steel Ltd towards the implementation of resolution plan for acquiring the firm.The stock jumped...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021