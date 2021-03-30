Left Menu

12 members of IM module sentenced to life imprisonment by Raj court

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:46 IST
A court here on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to 12 members of Indian Mujahideen terror outfit who were arrested by Rajasthan police in 2014.

A total of 13 alleged members of a terror module were arrested by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and special operations group (SOG) based on information provided by IM terrorists arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

''Of them, 12 were convicted by District Judge Uma Shankar Vyas under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and IPC, while one was acquitted,'' public prosecutor Liyakat Khan said.

He said that the maximum punishment awarded by the court was life imprisonment under Section 121-A of IPC (conspiracy related to waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India).

Khan said that the convicts were mainly engaged in activities like making bombs.

Those convicted were identified as Mohammed Ammar, Mohammad Sajjad, Mohammad Aqib, Mohammad Umar, Abdul Wahid Gauri, Mohammad Waqar, Abdul Majid alias Addas, Mohammad Maruf, Waqar Azhar, Barkat Ali, Mohammad Saqib Ansari and Ashraf Ali Khan.

Mashraf Iqbal was acquitted by the court.

At the time of arrest of Maruf, Waqar and Ansari, police had claimed to have averted a terror attack with the recovery of a ''huge quantity of explosive materials, detonators, electronic circuits/timers'' from their residence.

