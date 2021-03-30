UK watchdog: Police acted correctly at vigil for slain woman

Left Menu

A UK police watchdog said Tuesday that officers didnt behave in a heavy-handed manner when they broke up a vigil for a London woman whose killing sparked an outcry about womens safety.Matt Parr, Her Majestys Inspector of Constabulary, said officers at the vigil in memory of Sarah Everard acted in a measured and proportionate way in challenging circumstances. Everard, a 33-year-old London resident, was last seen walking home from a friends apartment on the evening of March 3.

A UK police watchdog said Tuesday that officers didn't behave “in a heavy-handed manner” when they broke up a vigil for a London woman whose killing sparked an outcry about women's safety.

Matt Parr, Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, said officers at the vigil in memory of Sarah Everard acted in ''a measured and proportionate way in challenging circumstances.” Everard, a 33-year-old London resident, was last seen walking home from a friend's apartment on the evening of March 3. Her body was later found hidden in woodland more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) away. A serving police officer has been charged with murder.

Hundreds of people gathered March 13 on London's Clapham Common to remember Everard and protest violence against women, despite a ban on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Images of police officers tussling with women at the peaceful rally, and leading some away in handcuffs, drew strong criticism.

Parr said the gathering presented “a complex and sensitive policing challenge” and police had acted appropriately to disperse people when the vigil turned into “a rally with dense crowds and little or no social distancing.” He said criticism of the force, including from some senior politicians, had been “unwarranted” and had undermined public confidence in the police.

He acknowledged, however, that there was “insufficient” communication between police commanders on the ground, and said the Metropolitan Police force could have taken a “more conciliatory” approach after the event.

