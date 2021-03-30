U.S. announces more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid for Syria crisis -Blinken

U.S. announces more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid for Syria crisis -BlinkenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:02 IST
The United States will provide more than $596 million in new humanitarian aide to respond to the Syrian crisis, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
The assistance is designed to help many of the estimated 13.4 million Syrians inside Syria, as well as 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, Blinken said in a statement.
