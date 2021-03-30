Left Menu

ED attaches over Rs 150-crore assets of Unitech promoters in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:02 IST
ED attaches over Rs 150-crore assets of Unitech promoters in money laundering case

Properties worth over Rs 150 crore of real estate firm Unitech Group have been attached in a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday.

The assets include a dozen of land pieces measuring a total of 48.56 acres in Gurgaon near Delhi.

''The registered value of these land pieces comes to Rs 152.48 crore and these are owned by promoters of Unitech Group through proxy or benami entities like Crown Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, Kore Communities India Pvt Ltd and Joshu Gurgaon SEZ Pvt Ltd.'' ''These three companies are part of one Trikar Group/Kore Group which is benami investment of the Chandra family of Unitech Group,'' the ED alleged.

The present criminal case against Unitech Group and its promoters -- filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) -- is related to allegations that Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra had illegally diverted more than Rs 2,000 crore to Cyprus and Cayman Island.

The agency had raided 35 premises in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recently as part of its probe into the case.

The agency claimed its investigation found that for ''purchasing these properties, funds were transferred through Singapore-based companies like Joshu Pte Ltd, Trikar Residential Developers Pte Ltd and Trikar Property Opportunities Pte Ltd during 2015-2020.'' ''The source of funds in these companies was from a Cayman Island-based entity namely Trikar Fund Limited (SPC) which is being controlled by the Chandra family through another Cayman-based entity Trikar Asset Management Ltd SPC,'' it said.

The ED claimed that after analysis of seized records followed by the admissions of various persons, the ''benami structure'' (of companies) has been unravelled.

''It is highly likely that this benami investment is the part of the fund diverted to Cayman Island and Cyprus,'' it said.

This ED case was filed after studying multiple FIRs filed by the Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW) against the promoters and the company. One of the cases pertains to the accused allegedly failing to complete a housing project on time in Gurgaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda promises satellite mapping, reservoirs for 'flood-free' Assam

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday promised that the party will work towards making Assam free of floods in the next five years if it returns to power in the state. Addressing a public meeting at Dharmapur, which will go to polls in the secon...

Chelsea to face Porto in Champions League in neutral Spain

Chelsea and Porto will play both legs of the Champions League quarterfinals in neutral Spain because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.UEFA said Tuesday the Ramn Snchez-Pizjun Stadium in Seville will stage the games...

JKPCC chief, several Congress workers briefly detained in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee JKPCC president G A Mir was detained on Tuesday along with senior party leaders and workers during a protest against the hike in prices of petrol and other essential commodities in Rajouri distri...

Motor racing-Tsunoda best F1 rookie in years, says Brawn

Formula Ones motorsport managing director Ross Brawn has hailed Yuki Tsunoda as the best rookie in years after the Japanese scored points on his debut in Bahrain last Sunday.The former Ferrari technical director who also ran the Honda, Braw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021