US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as spike in yields pressures tech stocks

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. bond yields hit heavyweight tech-related stocks, while undervalued banks and industrial stocks that stand to benefit from a re-opening economy edged higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.5 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33127.88. The S&P 500 fell 7.7 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 3963.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.8 points, or 0.39%, to 13008.804 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

