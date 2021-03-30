Left Menu

France says air force strike in Mali targeted armed terrorists

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:25 IST
France says air force strike in Mali targeted armed terrorists

The French defence ministry said on Tuesday that an air force strike in Mali had targeted only armed terrorists and said it had reservations about the methodology used in the compilation of a U.N. report about the case.

According to excerpts from the U.N. investigation due to be released later on Tuesday, a French air strike in central Mali on Jan. 3 killed 19 civilians and three armed men, contradicting earlier French statements that only Islamist militants were hit.

"The defence ministry reaffirms strongly that on January 3 French armed forces made an air strike targeting an armed terrorist group, identified as such," the ministry said in a statement.

