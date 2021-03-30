Left Menu

Punjab govt extends COVID-19 curbs till April 10

In view of a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the extension of curbs till April 10, while directing the health department to increase the number of vaccination sites to target the priority categories on an urgent basis.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:30 IST
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In view of a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the extension of curbs till April 10, while directing the health department to increase the number of vaccination sites to target the priority categories on an urgent basis. "Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh extends COVID curbs in Punjab till April 10, orders mobile vaccination centres in crowded places. CM also directs districts to ramp up testing, special vaccination drive for eligible prisoners in jails," the chief minister's office (CMO) tweeted.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the CMO stated, "As Covid cases and deaths continue to escalate, with the UK strain emerging the most prevalent in the state, Punjab Chief Minister has ordered extension of curbs till April 10, while directing the Health Department to increase the number of vaccination sites to target the priority categories on urgent basis." "Reviewing the COVID-19 situation with the Chief Secretary and other top officials, the Chief Minister said all restrictions that were in place till March 31 will now remain in force till April 10, after which they would be again reviewed," it added. (ANI)

