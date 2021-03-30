'Frivolous' petitioner debarred from filing PIL for a year

The Madras High Court on Tuesday debarred a litigant from filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) for one year for filing a frivolous one today.

What made the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy pass the restraining order was the prayers of the petitioner.

The petitioner, advocate S P V Paul Raj of Tenkasi district, prayed for a direction from the court to the Election Commisison to subject the contesting candidates in the April6 elections to covid tests, as they were widely roaming about in their constituencies.

The candidates kissed infants, hugged the elderly and moved about very closely with the general public as part of their campaign, he contended.

He feared that the candidates and their campaign might end up in creating clusters of COVID-19 cases if they were allowed to move about freely without testing negative for the virus.

In support of his prayer, he pointed out at candidates of certain political parties having tested positive for the virus recently.

