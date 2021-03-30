Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:36 IST
J-K Cong chief calls for 'meaningful dialogue' between India, Pakistan to herald lasting peace

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir on Tuesday called for meaningful dialogue with Pakistan, saying talks are the only way forward in heralding lasting peace in the region.

''Peace will remain elusive until the two neighbours (India and Pakistan) sit together and work towards ending their differences in an amicable atmosphere,'' Mir told a protest rally against hike in prices of fuel and other essential commodities in Rajouri district. He appealed to the Centre to engage with Pakistan in ''meaningful talks'' and said, ''Wars are no solution and only cause destruction.'' He said the border skirmishes in the recent past have created havoc, with people living under perpetual fear.

The firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) stopped last month after India and Pakistan agreed to uphold the ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

Mir said dialogue is ''the only way forward in heralding lasting peace in the region.'' He said the beneficiaries of the peace in the wake of friendly relations between the two countries would be people of Jammu and Kashmir.

