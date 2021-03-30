Left Menu

COVID-19: Guntur police fines Circle Officer for not wearing mask

Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Guntur Police on Tuesday fined its own personnel for not wearing a mask.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:40 IST
COVID-19: Guntur police fines Circle Officer for not wearing mask
Guntur SP Ammi Reddy making Circle Officer Mallikarjuna Rao wear a mask. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Guntur Police on Tuesday fined its own personnel for not wearing a mask. The Andhra Pradesh Police is conducting special drives across the state during which people are being made aware of the importance of wearing masks and those not wearing them are being fined.

Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Ammi Reddy has been participating in the drive and personally educating people about the Covid guidelines. During one such drive at Lodge Centre here, Reddy noticed Tulluru Traffic Circle Inspector (CI) Mallikarjuna Rao was not wearing a mask following which Reddy immediately called Rao and asked him the reason behind the absence of his mask to which he replied that he forgot it in a hurry.

The SP ordered officials to impose a fine on the CI. He himself made the CI wear a mask and advised police personnel to be responsible and follow COVID-19 guidelines without fail. Meanwhile, India reported 56,211 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, India's total Active Caseload has reached 5,40,720 today and the present active caseload now stands at 4.47 per cent of India's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 18,912 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bayern's Lewandowski ruled out for four weeks with knee injury

Bayern Munichs Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering sprained ligaments in his right knee, the German champions said on Tuesday. Lewandowski sustained the injury in Polands World Cup qualifying ...

Imran writes to PM Modi; says creation of 'enabling environment' imperative for dialogue

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakis...

Syria's Assad says traders profiting from currency crash will be punished

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Tuesday that traders profiting from the collapse of the Syrian pound, which hit an all-time low this month, would be punished.The fall of the currency, which has rebounded somewhat since hitting 4,00...

Pant named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2021

Star India batsman Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday named captain of Delhi Capitals in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming Indian Premier League season beginning on April 9.Iyer has been ruled out of the IPL after injuring his left...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021