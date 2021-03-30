Left Menu

BEL presents second interim dividend of Rs. 174.43 Cr to Rajnath Singh

 BEL has declared 140% percent as a second interim dividend (Rs. 1.40/- per share) to its shareholders for the financial year 2020 – 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:03 IST
BEL presents second interim dividend of Rs. 174.43 Cr to Rajnath Singh
BEL has paid a total dividend of 280% on its paid-up capital for the financial year 2019 – 20. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, has paid a second interim dividend of 140% on its paid-up capital to the Government of India for the financial year 2020 – 21.

Chairman & Managing Director of BEL Shri M V Gowtama, presented the second interim dividend cheque of Rs.174,43,63,569.20/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventy-four Crore Forty-Three Lakh Sixty-three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-nine and Twenty Paise only), payable on the shares held by the President of India, to Raksha Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, at New Delhi on March 30, 2021. Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar was also present on the occasion.

BEL has declared 140% percent as a second interim dividend (Rs. 1.40/- per share) to its shareholders for the financial year 2020 – 21. This is the 18th consecutive year that BEL is paying an Interim Dividend. BEL has paid a total dividend of 280% on its paid-up capital for the financial year 2019 – 20.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prison holding Kremlin critic Navalny boosts surveillance

The Russian prison camp holding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has placed an order for 32 new CCTV cameras and other surveillance equipment, a state procurement website showed on Tuesday.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most promine...

Sterling falls versus stronger dollar, stabilises versus euro

The pound had its second consecutive day of losses against a stronger dollar on Tuesday as a new spike in U.S. Treasury yields saw the dollar hit a one-year high, while euro-sterling steadied, pausing its recent downward trajectory.Accelera...

Soccer-Bayern's Lewandowski ruled out for four weeks with knee injury

Bayern Munichs Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering sprained ligaments in his right knee, the German champions said on Tuesday. Lewandowski sustained the injury in Polands World Cup qualifying ...

Imran writes to PM Modi; says creation of 'enabling environment' imperative for dialogue

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021