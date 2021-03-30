BEL presents second interim dividend of Rs. 174.43 Cr to Rajnath Singh

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, has paid a second interim dividend of 140% on its paid-up capital to the Government of India for the financial year 2020 – 21.

Chairman & Managing Director of BEL Shri M V Gowtama, presented the second interim dividend cheque of Rs.174,43,63,569.20/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventy-four Crore Forty-Three Lakh Sixty-three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-nine and Twenty Paise only), payable on the shares held by the President of India, to Raksha Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, at New Delhi on March 30, 2021. Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar was also present on the occasion.

BEL has declared 140% percent as a second interim dividend (Rs. 1.40/- per share) to its shareholders for the financial year 2020 – 21. This is the 18th consecutive year that BEL is paying an Interim Dividend. BEL has paid a total dividend of 280% on its paid-up capital for the financial year 2019 – 20.

(With Inputs from PIB)