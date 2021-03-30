Left Menu

Srinagar placed in orange zone with increasing COVID cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee on Tuesday put Srinagar district in the orange category in view of the rising number of COVID positive cases.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, who is also the chairperson of the SEC, Srinagar district has been put in orange category while the areas on either side of Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to Kashmir -- has been placed in red zone. Lakhanpur containment area has also been categorised in red zone with a buffer of 500 metre radius.

The rest of the areas in the Union territory continue to be in the green zone as far as permitted activities are concerned.

Srinagar has been the worst affected district of Jammu and Kashmir by the COVID pandemic, recording 471 deaths and over 28,000 positive cases.

The district has the highest number of active cases as on date at 985. The UT has nearly 2,300 active cases.

Srinagar district has recorded the highest number of cases among the 20 districts of the UT on a daily basis for most of last year, with Jammu city overtaking the summer capital occasionally.

The recent spike in positive cases has coincided with increasing number of tourist arrivals. PTI MIJ HDA

