Five injured, 12 thatched houses gutted in Kendrapara district

At least 12 thatched houses were reduced to ashes and five persons sustained burn injuries in a major fire that broke out at Dilarapur village in Kendrapara district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained while property worth around Rs 20 lakh was gutted, he said.

The injured were shifted to the district headquarter hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

Block and tehsil officials rushed to the spot and extended financial assistance to the affected families from the district red cross society grant.

