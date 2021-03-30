Left Menu

With eyes on China, Japan and Indonesia bolster security ties

"We exchanged views on the situation in the East and South China seas and shared serious concern about the continuation and strengthening of unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said. The meeting followed a visit to the region by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who warned China over "coercion and aggression" and criticised what he called Chinese attempts to bully neighbours with competing interests.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:11 IST
With eyes on China, Japan and Indonesia bolster security ties

Japan and Indonesia pledged on Tuesday to tighten security ties and signed a deal to facilitate transfers of defence equipment and technology, as their near neighbour China expands its economic and military might. China's territorial claims in the East and South China seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S. relationship and also raise significant security concerns for Japan.

"I think this is (a) historical first in bilateral relations between Japan and Indonesia," Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto said, referring to the transfer pact. "We invite the Japanese side to participate in the modernization of Indonesia's defence capacity. We also encourage joint training between our services - maritime and also land forces," he told reporters.

Prabowo made the comment at a joint media appearance in Tokyo following a meeting of the Japanese and Indonesian foreign and defence ministers. "We exchanged views on the situation in the East and South China seas and shared serious concern about the continuation and strengthening of unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

The meeting followed a visit to the region by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who warned China over "coercion and aggression" and criticised what he called Chinese attempts to bully neighbours with competing interests. ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) members, which include Indonesia, remain wary of losing access to China's economy, and are reluctant to become entangled in any confrontation between Washington and Beijing.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also sharply criticized ongoing violence against civilians in Myanmar following its Feb. 1 military coup. "Indonesia strongly denounces this kind of act. It is unacceptable," she said. Retno has emerged as a voice for the region as she works to broker talks with the Myanmar military, which has killed more than 500 protesters since staging the coup.

Japan, which has extensive business interests in Myanmar, has so far refrained from meting out sanctions against the military leadership. But Motegi told parliament on Tuesday that Tokyo, which had been the largest provider of economic assistance to Myanmar, had put its official development assistance on hold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reporting of COVID cases post vaccination ‘rare’, infection won’t reach advanced stage: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who along with his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, said cases of individuals reporting coronavirus infection post vaccination are extremely rare and the disease among them would...

Insurance Companies employees union approaches Delhi HC against medical premium hike

A union of four insurance companies on Tuesday challenged a circular issued by the General Insurance Public Sector Association GIPSA, stating that if the increased premium rate for medical policy for employees of the petitioner is not staye...

Zydus Cadila, Alembic Pharma arms recall drugs in US

US-based arms of domestic pharma firms Zydus Cadila and Alembic Pharmaceuticals are recalling one drug each in the US after receiving complaints against the products.Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc are voluntar...

U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

The United Nations urged international donors to pledge up to 10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021