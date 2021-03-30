Left Menu

Assault case: Preserve CDR, SDR of Awhad, cops, says HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:11 IST
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the police to procure and preserve the call data records (CDR) and subscriber detail record (SDR) from April last year of Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and the policemen stationed at his bungalow in neighbouring Thane district then.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing a petition filed by civil engineer Anant Karmuse alleging he was assaulted by Awhad and his supporters at the minister's Thane residence.

On April 8 last year, a case was registered against five persons by the Thane police.

Karmuse, in his petition filed in May last year, sought for Awhad to be arraigned as accused in the case and also sought for the probe to be transferred to CBI.

On Tuesday, Karmuse's counsel, Aabad Ponda, told the court that since a year had passed after the alleged incident, the CDR and SDR may get automatically deleted and hence the same needs to be procured and preserved by the police.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the police, told the court the charge sheet had been filed.

The court then asked the police to also procure and preserve the CDR and SDR of Awhad and the policemen who were stationed at the minister's house at the time of the alleged incident.

''The Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, on instructions, submits that the investigating officer will procure and preserve the available CDR and SDR of alleged erring police officers and Jitendra Awhad, if not already obtained, until further orders of this court,'' the court said.

The bench posted the plea for further hearing on April 21.

Karmuse had alleged that some police personnel had visited his house on April 5, 2020 and taken him to Awhad's bungalow after telling him his presence was required at the police station.

Karmuse, in his complaint, said he was assaulted at the bungalow by ten to fifteen men over a morphed picture of the minister he had shared on Facebook.

Karmuse alleged he was assaulted in Awhad's presence.

