One shot dead, four injured in group clash: Police

A 38-year-old man was shot dead and four others were injured in a clash on Tuesday over an old enmity between two groups of people in a village in the Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The incident, in which firearms and sharp-edged weapons were used, occurred in Fulat village under Ratanpuri police station in the district, Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said, adding the condition of those injured is said to be serious.

The police have registered a criminal case in this connection against eleven people, including a woman, who are absconding, he said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital while the body of the slain man has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding an investigation is on in the matter.

The police identified the deceased as Sanjay.

Following the clash, which occurred between two groups of the same community, extra police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, the CO said.

