Former Mumbai police commissioner Dhananjay Jadhav dies at 74

Retired Mumbai Police Commissioner Dhananjay Jadhav died of severe cardiac arrest at a private hospital in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Jadhav, 74, breathed his last at 12.30 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

The former Mumbai police chief's body was taken to his residence at Amar building in NRI Complex and was later transported to his native place at Pusegaon in Satara district for the funeral, he said.

Jadhav, a 1973 batch IPS officer, served as the city's police commissioner from March 2007 to February 2008.

He was also the police chief of Pune city for two years and had served in Mumbai at various capacities, the official added.

