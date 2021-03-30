Left Menu

Former Mumbai police commissioner Dhananjay Jadhav dies at 74

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:17 IST
Former Mumbai police commissioner Dhananjay Jadhav dies at 74

Retired Mumbai Police Commissioner Dhananjay Jadhav died of severe cardiac arrest at a private hospital in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Jadhav, 74, breathed his last at 12.30 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

The former Mumbai police chief's body was taken to his residence at Amar building in NRI Complex and was later transported to his native place at Pusegaon in Satara district for the funeral, he said.

Jadhav, a 1973 batch IPS officer, served as the city's police commissioner from March 2007 to February 2008.

He was also the police chief of Pune city for two years and had served in Mumbai at various capacities, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reporting of COVID cases post vaccination ‘rare’, infection won’t reach advanced stage: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who along with his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, said cases of individuals reporting coronavirus infection post vaccination are extremely rare and the disease among them would...

Insurance Companies employees union approaches Delhi HC against medical premium hike

A union of four insurance companies on Tuesday challenged a circular issued by the General Insurance Public Sector Association GIPSA, stating that if the increased premium rate for medical policy for employees of the petitioner is not staye...

Zydus Cadila, Alembic Pharma arms recall drugs in US

US-based arms of domestic pharma firms Zydus Cadila and Alembic Pharmaceuticals are recalling one drug each in the US after receiving complaints against the products.Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc are voluntar...

U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

The United Nations urged international donors to pledge up to 10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021