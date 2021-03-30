Left Menu

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Tuesday registered a disproportionate assets case against an assistant executive engineer.The case was registered against Bashir Ahmad Mir, presently posted as AEE, Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation at Anantnag, an ACB spokesman said.The suspect was found to be in possession of huge assets in the shape of immovable and movable properties on his own name as well as his family members.The properties include one double-storey palatial house at Hill View Colony Rangreth, Srinagar and two luxurious cars.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:39 IST
Assistant executive engineer booked in disproportionate assets case

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered a disproportionate assets case against an assistant executive engineer.

The case was registered against Bashir Ahmad Mir, presently posted as AEE, Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation at Anantnag, an ACB spokesman said.

''The suspect was found to be in possession of huge assets in the shape of immovable and movable properties on his own name as well as his family members.

''The properties include one double-storey palatial house at Hill View Colony Rangreth, Srinagar and two luxurious cars. He spent huge amount on education of his children outside the state. He was also found in possession of FDRs bank balances/insurance policies etc. The accused spent huge money on purchase of gold, marriage of children and renovation of house,'' the spokesman said.

He said the assets have been found disproportionate to Mir's known sources of income.

