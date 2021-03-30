Left Menu

"Intensive analysis led to identification of only 38,586 DSEs"

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:45 IST
"Intensive analysis led to identification of only 38,586 DSEs"

The Election Commission on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that its intensive analysis has led to the identification of only 38,586 Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs) from 316671 entries in electoral rolls.

The Commission said it found the 38,586 DSEs after analysing the data provided by political parties.

On Monday, the High Court had directed the Election Commission to take steps to ensure that voters having their names entered in voters list in multiple constituencies cast only one vote in the April 6 polls to the State Assembly.

When the court took up the matter today, the EC, in a statement, submitted that it has taken all possible steps to ensure that the sanctity of the electoral roll is maintained, and no person is allowed to cast unauthorised vote in the Assembly polls.

Thestatement was filed in response to a plea by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the polls.

Chennithala had sought criminal action against those responsible for fake and multiple entries of voters' names in 131 Assembly constituencies in the state.

He alleged that a scrutiny of the electoral rolls would prove that there were more than 4,34,042 fake and multiple entry voters in these Assembly segments.

Chennithala, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, submitted that he was ''highly aggrieved by the gross lethargy and inaction'' of the poll panel in not taking action in pursuance of letters sent to them in rectifying the mistakes in the electoral rolls.

He appealed to the court to issue an interim order, directing the Election Commission to ensure that fake and multiple entry voters in the electoral roll are not permitted to vote in the assembly election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reporting of COVID cases post vaccination ‘rare’, infection won’t reach advanced stage: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who along with his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, said cases of individuals reporting coronavirus infection post vaccination are extremely rare and the disease among them would...

Insurance Companies employees union approaches Delhi HC against medical premium hike

A union of four insurance companies on Tuesday challenged a circular issued by the General Insurance Public Sector Association GIPSA, stating that if the increased premium rate for medical policy for employees of the petitioner is not staye...

Zydus Cadila, Alembic Pharma arms recall drugs in US

US-based arms of domestic pharma firms Zydus Cadila and Alembic Pharmaceuticals are recalling one drug each in the US after receiving complaints against the products.Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc are voluntar...

U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

The United Nations urged international donors to pledge up to 10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021