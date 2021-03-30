Left Menu

Farmers' violence: Court grants bail to man, says mere presence at spot can't justify further jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:56 IST
A Delhi court has granted bail to a man in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws, saying mere presence and climbing on a wall at the Red Fort by the accused cannot justify his further incarceration.

The court also said no active role as instigator or attacker on the police personnel has been assigned to the arrested person.

Additional Sessions Judge Charu Aggarwal granted the relief to Akashpreet Singh on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount in the matter.

The court said presently, the only material against Singh with the prosecution was his photographs at the spot, that is Red Fort, showing that he was climbing at the wall. ''No active role as instigator or attacker on the police personnel has been assigned to the applicant (Singh) in the alleged crime. At this stage of the matter, mere presence and climbing on the wall by the accused cannot justify his further incarceration as he is already in judicial custody since February 3, 2021. ''Investigation qua him is already completed,'' it said in its order on March 22.

Singh's counsel claimed that he was falsely implicated in the matter and no active role has been assigned to him in the alleged crime.

His lawyer further argued that he was allegedly a victim of the crime since he suffered a firearm injury and other injuries in the incident, while he was distributing water to the people near the spot.

Additional Public Prosecutor Virender Singh, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea saying Singh, along with other protestors, allegedly broke the police barricades initially at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar and then at Burari and thereafter, violated all the rules and regulations.

The public prosecutor further alleged that Singh and the protestors forcibly entered into the area of Red Fort where they attacked the cops and damaged the police vehicles.

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police in the national capital on January 26 during a tractor parade to highlight their demands.

Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died.

