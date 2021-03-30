Left Menu

U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

The United Nations urged international donors to pledge up to $10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:59 IST
U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nations urged international donors to pledge up to $10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great. In the fifth annual conference to keep Syrians from starvation, the event hosted by the European Union is seeking $4.2 billion for people inside Syria and $5.8 billion for refugees and their hosts in the Middle East.

Some 24 million people need basic aid, a rise of 4 million over the past year and the highest number yet since a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 led to civil war. "I call on you to help us address rising needs and to step up your financial and humanitarian commitments," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message.

"Syria's economy has been ravaged and now the impacts of COVID-19 have made things worse. Almost half of all families lost their source of income. Nine in 10 Syrians is living in poverty," he said. Germany pledged 1.738 billion euros ($2.04 billion), its amount largest in four years. The EU's support, which comes from its common budget and is separate from its members, was steady at 560 million euros. Other pledges came in throughout the day, including $100 million from Qatar and almost $600 million from the United States.

Britain pledged 205 million pounds ($281.16 million), although David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee, said the amount was lower than the 300 million pounds pledged last year, urging London to provide more. The total was expected to be announced later on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken late on Monday called for Syria's borders to be kept open to allow unhindered access and the free flow of aid, a call echoed by the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell. "It's vital that assistance can reach those in need ... It's of vital importance for humanitarian help being able to be brought to these people," Borrell said.

Fighting between Syrian army forces and rebels has subsided since a deal a year ago ended a Russian-led bombing campaign that had displaced over a million people, but Russian air strikes, along with Iranian and Syrian-backed militaries, continue to attack rebel outposts. The Red Cross Red Crescent Movement urged international donors to help rebuild Syria, particularly to repair critical health, water and electricity services.

International Committee of the Red Cross head Peter Maurer urged world powers to reach a peace deal or face many more annual donor conferences for Syria. "The ultimate responsibility lies with parties to the conflict," he said. ($1 = 0.8532 euros) ($1 = 0.7291 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zenith Birla GDR manipulation case: Sebi bans 7 entities, 6 individuals from securities mkt

Cracking the whip in a GDR manipulation case related to Zenith Birla India Ltd, Sebi on Tuesday barred six individuals and seven entities from the securities market for varying periods and also directed some of them to disgorge illegal gain...

Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros

Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday. The United States, the European Unio...

New excise policy in Delhi aimed at increasing AAP's political funding: BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the Aam Aadmi Party.In a statement, Gupta said the...

UP: Schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 4

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended to April 4 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8, according to an official.Earlier, the state government had shut schools for students up to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021