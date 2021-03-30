2 killed after goods vehicle fall into well in Andhra Pradesh

Two persons were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a roadside well near Pakivalasa village in Kotabommali Mandal of Srikakulam district, police said on Tuesday. According to Kotabommali Sub-inspector, Ravi Kumar, a vehicle carrying goods travelling in the national highway lost its balance and rammed into the adjacent fields and toppled into the well.

The incident took place around 2 am and both the driver and the cleaner of the vehicle drowned and died, the police said. Locals spotted the vehicle in the well on Tuesday morning and informed the police.

Kotabommali police arrived at the spot and pulled the vehicle out from the well. The two bodies were sent to Kotabommali Primary Healthcare Centre for postmortem. A case is registered under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway, the police informed. (ANI)

