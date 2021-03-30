Brazil to replace army, navy and air force commanders, says Defense Ministry

Brazil's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the commanders of the army, navy and air force will be replaced, without providing additional details.

The ministry said the decision was made in a meeting earlier in the day with the participation of incoming Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto and his predecessor, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, whose surprise replacement was announced on Monday.

