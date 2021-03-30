Brazil to replace army, navy and air force commanders, says Defense Ministry

Brazil to replace army, navy and air force commanders, says Defense MinistryReuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:23 IST
Brazil's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the commanders of the army, navy and air force will be replaced, without providing additional details.
The ministry said the decision was made in a meeting earlier in the day with the participation of incoming Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto and his predecessor, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, whose surprise replacement was announced on Monday.
