Left Menu

SGPC passes Rs 912 crore budget

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:24 IST
SGPC passes Rs 912 crore budget

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex gurdwara body on Tuesday passed a Rs 912.59 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22.

The approved budget projects a revenue earning of Rs 871.93 crore in 2021-22 with the expenditure expected to exceed the revenue by Rs 40.66 crore.

SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said just like last year, there was a sharp decline in income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the historical gurdwaras are expected to generate a revenue of about Rs 647.25 crore during 2021-22. Similarly, the revenue from educational institutions this year would be Rs 189.17 crore and the expenditure would be Rs 223.18 crore.

Kaur said Rs 14 crore has been earmarked in the budget to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A sum of Rs 27.31 crore has been set aside for 'Gurmat Vidyalayas', she said.

The budget meeting was attended by 86 members, including the Golden Temple’s head priest Giani Jagtar Singh, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Takth Sri Kesgarh Sahib’s jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, and SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur.

The budget was presented by SGPC general secretary Bhagwant Singh Sialka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zenith Birla GDR manipulation case: Sebi bans 7 entities, 6 individuals from securities mkt

Cracking the whip in a GDR manipulation case related to Zenith Birla India Ltd, Sebi on Tuesday barred six individuals and seven entities from the securities market for varying periods and also directed some of them to disgorge illegal gain...

Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros

Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday. The United States, the European Unio...

New excise policy in Delhi aimed at increasing AAP's political funding: BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the Aam Aadmi Party.In a statement, Gupta said the...

UP: Schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 4

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended to April 4 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8, according to an official.Earlier, the state government had shut schools for students up to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021