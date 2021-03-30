Left Menu

Security forces engage in gun battle with Maoists in Odisha

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:27 IST
Security forces engage in gun battle with Maoists in Odisha

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoist ultras in a dense forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district, a police officer said here on Tuesday.

No casualty was reported from either side due to the gunfight that broke out on Monday night near Raighara village under Gochhada police station area.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Force of Kandhamal launched an operation, Superintendent of Police Vinit Agarwal said.

When the Maoists noticed the security personnel, they started firing at the security personnel who asked them to surrender.

As the ultras did not pay heed to the order, personnel of the joint team returned the fire, the SP said.

The rebels then fled the scene leaving behind their belongings, Agarwal said.

Articles such as a 12 volt battery, flexible wire and some raw food materials were recovered from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grofers to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees, families, contractual staff

Online grocery platform Grofers on Tuesday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its employees, their family members as well as the companys contractual staff.The company aims to cover vaccination cost for 25,000 people ac...

Prakash Javadekar flags off DEMU train between Satara and Pune

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday flagged off the DEMU train from Phaltan in Satara district of Maharashtra to Pune via a video link.The regular service of this DEMU Diesel Electric Multiple Unit train will commence from March 31,...

Zenith Birla GDR manipulation case: Sebi bans 7 entities, 6 individuals from securities mkt

Cracking the whip in a GDR manipulation case related to Zenith Birla India Ltd, Sebi on Tuesday barred six individuals and seven entities from the securities market for varying periods and also directed some of them to disgorge illegal gain...

Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros

Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday. The United States, the European Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021