Will make known by Apr 5 stand on holding election to 3 RS seats; EC to HC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:27 IST
The Election Commission on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court it would make known by April 5 the EC's stand on conducting the election for the three Rajya Sabha seats from the current Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The EC said this minutes after the court recorded the oral submission made by it, stating that the RS elections to fill in three vacancies from the state would be conducted during the term of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Considering the request made by the EC's counsel, the court posted the matter for April 5.

On Monday, the Election Commission had informed the high court that the poll process for the three Rajya Sabha seats from the state will be initiated soon as per the statutory schedule.

The court then had directed the poll panel to file a written statement in this regard.

The Election Commission made this submission on pleas filed by the State Legislative Assembly and ruling CPI(M) in the state, challenging the EC's decision to keep in abeyance proceedings for the proposed election to three vacancies from the state in the Rajya Sabha.

The election to the seats from Kerala falling vacant next month was to be held on April 12.

Abdul Wahab of the IUML, K K Ragesh of the CPI(M) and Vayalar Ravi of the Congress are retiring on April 21.

The notification for the biennial elections was to be issued on Wednesday last.

In its plea, the state assembly submitted that withholding of the election process will leave much scope for its ''abuse'' and the state will be left with three representatives less to represent the aspirations and wishes of its residents in the Council of States.

Moreover,it will adversely affect the legislators of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly, insofar as they will be denied an opportunity of electing three representatives to the Council of States, the assembly added.

