43 women prisoners, child test positive in Punjab's New Nabha jail

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, over 43 women prisoners and a six-month-old child tested positive for COVID-19 in the premises of Patiala's New Nabha jail.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, over 43 women prisoners and a six-month-old child tested positive for COVID-19 in the premises of Patiala's New Nabha jail. The infected were transferred to another location. The official also added that the District Administrator carried out tests in jail premises after these cases were reported.

"Jail employees and officers being vaccinated," the jail superintendent said. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister ordered the launch of a vaccination drive in the prisons, in the wake of women in Patiala's Nabha Open Jail testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a press release issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), expressing grave concern over the situation, Captain Amarinder asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to issue the necessary directions for carrying out testing and vaccination in busy market areas along with other crowded places. He asked all DCs and Civil Surgeons to identify places where mobile Covid Vaccination Centres can be created, such as Police Lines, Colleges and Universities, bigger Industrial Units, Bus Stands, and Railway Stations, PRTC/ Punjab Roadways bus depots, market places, etc. to ramp up vaccination. "All eligible government employees, and other categories which he had requested for inclusion in vaccine coverage (such as judges, teachers etc), should be facilitated in getting a vaccination to the extent of being eligible on account of being over 45 years of age, said the Chief Minister. He directed the pooling of resources available in districts with a high number of cases for effective management of the pandemic and uptake of the vaccination," the press release read.

The Punjab CM on Tuesday ordered the extension of curbs till April 10. (ANI)

