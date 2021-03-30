White House announces new measures countering anti-Asian violence

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a set of measures responding to rising anti-Asian violence, including deploying $49.5 million from COVID-19 relief funds for U.S. community programs that help victims.

White House officials said in a statement that the Department of Justice is also focusing on a rising number of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)