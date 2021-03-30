Left Menu

Two French naval ships arrive in India on goodwill visit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:47 IST
Two French naval ships arrive in India on goodwill visit

The French Navy's amphibious assault helicopter carrier Tonnerre and frigate Surcouf arrived in Kochi on Tuesday ahead of a mega naval war game involving France and four member nations of the Quad grouping, officials said.

The French ships are on a two-day goodwill visit to Kochi, in reflection of deeper military ties between the two navies, they said.

The ships will be sailing to the Bay of Bengal on Thursday to participate in the France-led 'La Perouse' naval war game from April 5-7.

The exercise will see participation of navies of the US, Japan, Australia and India, all member nations of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition.

In Kochi, the French delegation and the commanding officers of the French naval ships called on Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral A K Chawla.

''The regular conduct of bilateral exercises, goodwill visits by ships and high level delegation visits involving both the navies are indicative of growth in mutual cooperation and jointmanship,'' said an Indian Navy official.

India has been expanding cooperation with navies of the US, Japan, Australia and France in the last few years.

On March 28 and 29, India and the US navies carried out a two-day naval exercise in the eastern Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy deployed its warship Shivalik and long-range maritime patrol aircraft P8I in the 'PASSEX' exercise while the US Navy was represented by USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

A carrier battle group or carrier strike group is a mega naval fleet comprising an aircraft carrier, accompanied by a large number of destroyers, frigates and other ships.

The exercise came over a week after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin flew to India as part of his three-nation first overseas tour that signalled the Biden administration's strong commitment to its relations with its close allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the visit, both sides resolved to further consolidate their robust defence cooperation through deeper military-to-military engagement with Austin describing the partnership as a ''stronghold'' of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMs authorised to take preventive steps to check Covid-19 spurt in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday authorized district magistrates to take preventive steps for curbing the spurt in coronavirus infection in the Union Territory. In fresh guidelines on Covid containment measures to be implemented ...

Mumbai teen's murder: Charge sheet filed against two accused

The police on Tuesday filed a 508-page charge sheet in the murder of a 19-year-old in suburban Khar on new years eve for which two of her friends were arrested.Police have named Shree Jogdhankar and Diya Padalkar as accused in the murder of...

Grofers to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees, families, contractual staff

Online grocery platform Grofers on Tuesday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its employees, their family members as well as the companys contractual staff.The company aims to cover vaccination cost for 25,000 people ac...

Prakash Javadekar flags off DEMU train between Satara and Pune

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday flagged off the DEMU train from Phaltan in Satara district of Maharashtra to Pune via a video link.The regular service of this DEMU Diesel Electric Multiple Unit train will commence from March 31,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021