COVID-19: Vaccination drive for Bombay HC judges from Apr 2-4

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday decided to conduct COVID-19 vaccination drive for its judges and their spouses above the age of 45 at the principal bench in Mumbai from April 2 to 4 in conjunction with the BMC.

The drive would also extend to lawyers, their spouses and staff of lawyers above the age of 45.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the administrative committee of HC convened by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, other senior HC judges, Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, senior advocates and BMC officials.

The committee is yet to take a decision on vaccination of judges of subordinate courts.

Chief Justice Datta had earlier in the day said the committee would take a decision within this week on whether to use a hybrid system (online and physical) of hearing matters in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

The committee, in its meeting, decided to convene again on April 5 to decide on the issue of adopting the hybrid system of hearing matters.

