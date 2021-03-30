126 judges transferred in a major reshuffle in J&K and Ladakh

In a major reshuffle in subordinate judiciary, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday transferred 126 civil judges including special judges of anti-corruption courts in both Jammu and Srinagar. The court also appointed presiding officers of 27 vacant courts, Justice Juvenile Boards (JJBs) and District Legal Service Authorities in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The order, issued by the high court’s Registrar General Jawad Ahmad, said the transfers and posting of judicial officers were made in the interest of administration. Those transferred included 60 district judges and 66 ‘munsiffs’ across Jammu and Kashmir besides a few in the Union Territory of Ladakh which also falls under the jurisdiction of the J&K High Court. The order said the transferee judges would ensure that all matters pending for judgments or part heard, are completed and judgments and orders are pronounced in such matters before they move to new positions. “The officers sent on deputation shall report to the J&K High Court’s registrar (judicial) till their deputation orders are received from the government,” the order said. Among those transferred included Special Judge Rajesh Sekhri of Jammu's anti-corruption court for CBI cases. He was transferred and posted as a member of the J&K special tribunal, Jammu on deputation in place of Bala Jyoti who was posted as presiding officer of the J&K labour and industrial tribunal against an available vacancy. Jammu’s Principal and District Sessions Judge Sanjeev Gupta was transferred and posted as special judge anti-corruption (CBI cases), Jammu. Special Judge Mohan Singh Parihar of anti-corruption, CBI court in Srinagar was also transferred and posted as Jammu’s anti-corruption court in place of Yash Paul Bourney who was posted as principal district and sessions judge of Udhampur, the order said. Kathua Additional District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Singh Jamwal was transferred and posted as special judge of the anti-corruption court in Srinagar. Jammu’s Additional District and Sessions judge Chain Lal Bavoria was transferred and posted as special judge of the Srinagar anti-corruption court in place of Ravinder Nath Wattal. Ritesh Kumar Dubay of the one-man forest tribunal was repatriated from deputation and posted as Jammu’s additional district and sessions judge (Anti-Corruption Court) in place of Bavoria.

Srinagar’s Additional District Judge Balbir Lal, handling bank cases was transferred and posted as the presiding officer of Fast Track court for POCSO cases, Jammu against the available vacancy, the order said. Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar handling anti-terror court in Srinagar was transferred and posted as Jammu’s first additional district and sessions judge.

