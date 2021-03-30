Left Menu

126 judges transferred in a major reshuffle in J&K and Ladakh

Ritesh Kumar Dubay of the one-man forest tribunal was repatriated from deputation and posted as Jammus additional district and sessions judge Anti-Corruption Court in place of Bavoria.Srinagars Additional District Judge Balbir Lal, handling bank cases was transferred and posted as the presiding officer of Fast Track court for POCSO cases, Jammu against the available vacancy, the order said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:20 IST
126 judges transferred in a major reshuffle in J&K and Ladakh

In a major reshuffle in subordinate judiciary, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday transferred 126 civil judges including special judges of anti-corruption courts in both Jammu and Srinagar. The court also appointed presiding officers of 27 vacant courts, Justice Juvenile Boards (JJBs) and District Legal Service Authorities in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The order, issued by the high court’s Registrar General Jawad Ahmad, said the transfers and posting of judicial officers were made in the interest of administration. Those transferred included 60 district judges and 66 ‘munsiffs’ across Jammu and Kashmir besides a few in the Union Territory of Ladakh which also falls under the jurisdiction of the J&K High Court. The order said the transferee judges would ensure that all matters pending for judgments or part heard, are completed and judgments and orders are pronounced in such matters before they move to new positions. “The officers sent on deputation shall report to the J&K High Court’s registrar (judicial) till their deputation orders are received from the government,” the order said. Among those transferred included Special Judge Rajesh Sekhri of Jammu's anti-corruption court for CBI cases. He was transferred and posted as a member of the J&K special tribunal, Jammu on deputation in place of Bala Jyoti who was posted as presiding officer of the J&K labour and industrial tribunal against an available vacancy. Jammu’s Principal and District Sessions Judge Sanjeev Gupta was transferred and posted as special judge anti-corruption (CBI cases), Jammu. Special Judge Mohan Singh Parihar of anti-corruption, CBI court in Srinagar was also transferred and posted as Jammu’s anti-corruption court in place of Yash Paul Bourney who was posted as principal district and sessions judge of Udhampur, the order said. Kathua Additional District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Singh Jamwal was transferred and posted as special judge of the anti-corruption court in Srinagar. Jammu’s Additional District and Sessions judge Chain Lal Bavoria was transferred and posted as special judge of the Srinagar anti-corruption court in place of Ravinder Nath Wattal. Ritesh Kumar Dubay of the one-man forest tribunal was repatriated from deputation and posted as Jammu’s additional district and sessions judge (Anti-Corruption Court) in place of Bavoria.

Srinagar’s Additional District Judge Balbir Lal, handling bank cases was transferred and posted as the presiding officer of Fast Track court for POCSO cases, Jammu against the available vacancy, the order said. Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar handling anti-terror court in Srinagar was transferred and posted as Jammu’s first additional district and sessions judge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Test, Track, Treat only way to control COVID-19 surge: Centre to states

As the Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise exponentially, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the states stating that the implementation of the Test, Track and Treat effectively is the only mechanism to control the spr...

DMs authorised to take preventive steps to check Covid-19 spurt in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday authorized district magistrates to take preventive steps for curbing the spurt in coronavirus infection in the Union Territory. In fresh guidelines on Covid containment measures to be implemented ...

Mumbai teen's murder: Charge sheet filed against two accused

The police on Tuesday filed a 508-page charge sheet in the murder of a 19-year-old in suburban Khar on new years eve for which two of her friends were arrested.Police have named Shree Jogdhankar and Diya Padalkar as accused in the murder of...

Grofers to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees, families, contractual staff

Online grocery platform Grofers on Tuesday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its employees, their family members as well as the companys contractual staff.The company aims to cover vaccination cost for 25,000 people ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021