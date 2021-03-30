Left Menu

Man kills wife, hangs himself in Delhi's Alipur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:26 IST
A 25-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife inside a farmhouse in north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Tuesday.

Mithilesh, a security guard, and his wife Monika (22) were found dead around 6 pm on Monday, police said.

The couple originally hailed from Bihar's Samastipur district. Mithilesh suspected his wife of having an affair, they said.

According to police, Mithilesh used to live in the servant quarters. A quarrel broke out between Mithilesh and his wife after playing Holi, they said.

The couple was later found dead inside their room, police said.

While they were fighting, two of their relatives intervened and told Mithilesh, who was drunk at that time, not to fight with Monika. Later, they left from there, a senior police officer said.

Around 6 pm, they found Mithilesh hanging from the fan and Monika lying dead on the ground, police said.

Police said they suspect that the woman was beaten to death with a lathi that was found in the room. The man then hanged himself with a rope, the officer said.

Further investigation is under way, police added.

