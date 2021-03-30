DMs authorised to take preventive steps to check Covid-19 spurt in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday authorized district magistrates to take preventive steps for curbing the spurt in coronavirus infection in the Union Territory. In fresh guidelines on Covid containment measures to be implemented from the next month, the J&K government also advised educational institutions to take full safety precautions, ensuring social distancing and staggered attendance in classes besides maintaining sanitation and hygiene in premises and striving for early identification and isolation of suspect cases. An order issued by J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, who is also the chairperson of the state executive committee, said the guidelines regulating the activities were meant for effective containment of Covid-19 with effect from April 1 till further orders. Citing the guidelines issued by the central government for April,, it said all activities shall continue to be permitted in the UT with effect from April 1 outside containment zones, till further orders.

“All the SOPs and instructions issued earlier will be deemed to have been extended till the validity of this order or modified otherwise. Any deviation from this order shall attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act,” it said. The order said no permission or passes are required for activities which were already permitted under earlier orders. The order said the district magistrates may take local preventive measures such as not allowing large gatherings, assemblies or processions and notifying micro containment zones for checking spurt of infection in their respective districts. “Necessary orders in this regard may be issued under the Disaster Management Act or Cr PC,” the order said.

